Nothing Phone (2)

  • Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 4700 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 201 grams (7.09 oz)
Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review

Display
87
Camera
63
Performance
78
Gaming
94*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
88
NanoReview Score
77*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nothing Phone (2)

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display

Performance

All specs and test Nothing Phone (2) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1127313
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Nothing OS 2.0

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Phone (2)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 )
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phone (2) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

