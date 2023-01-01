Nothing Phone (2) Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1080 x 2400

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review Display 87 Camera 63 Performance 78 Gaming 94 * Battery 88 * Connectivity 88 NanoReview Score 77 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display

Performance All specs and test Nothing Phone (2) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3797 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1127313 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 - 29th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Nothing OS 2.0

Battery Capacity 4700 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Phone (2) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 ) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Phone (2) may differ by country or region