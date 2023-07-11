Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (2) vs Pixel 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Nothing Phone (2) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2023, against the Google Pixel 8, which is powered by Google Tensor G3 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 24W)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1504 and 1154 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Nothing Phone (2) and Google Pixel 8 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (2)
vs
Pixel 8

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.17 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 90 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (2)
1003 nits
Pixel 8
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201.2 g (7.1 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (2)
87.2%
Pixel 8
n/a

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (2) and Google Pixel 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Phone (2)
1154
Pixel 8 +30%
1504
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Phone (2)
3342
Pixel 8 +19%
3963
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Phone (2) +3%
1143008
Pixel 8
1104362
CPU 302726 300992
GPU 436774 383422
Memory 188846 190193
UX 210158 225199
Total score 1143008 1104362
AnTuTu 10 Android Phone Scores (80th and 89th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 14
ROM Nothing OS 2.0 Stock Android
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh 4485 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (62% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 18:21 hr -
Gaming 04:47 hr -
Standby 91 hr -
General battery life
Phone (2)
34:34 hr
Pixel 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Phone (2)
81.9 dB
Pixel 8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 October 2023
Release date July 2023 October 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming is more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (2). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8.

