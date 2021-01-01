OnePlus 9 Pro Display 99 Performance 100 Battery 79 Camera 75 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 938 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 9 Pro

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 855 nits

64 Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%

100 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1126 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3623 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 679193

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:12 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:34 hr Talk (3G) 33:57 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the 9 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 938 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 9 Pro may differ by country or region