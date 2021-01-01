OnePlus 9 Pro
Display
99
Performance
100
Battery
79
Camera
75
NanoReview score
86
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 938 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 9 Pro
99
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
855 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.3%
100
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
679193
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
33:57 hr
75
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|140°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 9 Pro may differ by country or region