OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro
Display
99
Performance
100
Battery
79
Camera
75
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 938 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 9 Pro
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
855 nits
64

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.3%
100

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
679193
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
33:57 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 938 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 9 Pro may differ by country or region

