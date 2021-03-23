OnePlus 9 Pro vs 10 Pro VS OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 868 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 764K)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1248 and 1122 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.8% - PWM 192 Hz - Response time 41.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 9 Pro 868 nits 10 Pro +49% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 9 Pro 90.3% 10 Pro 90%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz - FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 9 Pro 1122 10 Pro +11% 1248 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9 Pro 3633 10 Pro +14% 4156 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 9 Pro 764709 10 Pro +31% 1002438 CPU 198831 229138 GPU 292659 438172 Memory 138072 172155 UX 136199 168167 Total score 764709 1002438 3DMark Wild Life Performance 9 Pro 5706 10 Pro n/a Stability 57% - Graphics test 34 FPS - Graphics score 5706 - PCMark 3.0 score 12418 - AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (27th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM Oxygen OS 12 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9 Pro 13:12 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) 9 Pro 13:34 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) 9 Pro 33:57 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 150° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 9 Pro 129 10 Pro n/a Video quality 9 Pro 108 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score 9 Pro 124 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 9 Pro 81.1 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.