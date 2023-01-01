OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 210 grams (7.41 oz)

Review Display 92 Camera 72 Performance 100 Gaming n/a Battery 94 * Connectivity 84 NanoReview Score 86 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%

Performance All specs and test OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 150 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Ace 2 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 150 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2 Pro may differ by country or region