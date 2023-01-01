Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 210 grams (7.41 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
72
Performance
100
Gaming
n/a
Battery
94*
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
86*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 g (7.41 oz)
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.3%

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 150 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Ace 2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 150 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2 Pro may differ by country or region

