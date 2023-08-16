Home > Smartphone comparison > Ace 2 Pro vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Ace 2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on August 16, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 100W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Ace 2 Pro
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Ace 2 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 11
772 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof - IP64
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Ace 2 Pro +1%
90.3%
OnePlus 11
89.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Ace 2 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 11
1301439
CPU - 268819
GPU - 581162
Memory - 249222
UX - 198185
Total score - 1301439
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Ace 2 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 11
12677
Max surface temperature - 48.1 °C
Stability - 59%
Graphics test - 75 FPS
Graphics score - 12677
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 150 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 16:41 hr
Gaming - 06:02 hr
Standby - 97 hr
General battery life
Ace 2 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Ace 2 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 11
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 January 2023
Release date August 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 150 W Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11.

