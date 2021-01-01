Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord 2 5G: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Display
80
Performance
87
Battery
79
Camera
62
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 369 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
80

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
624 nits
56

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.8%
87

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2792
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11.3
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
24:55 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord 2 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network HSDPA B1/2/4/5/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/32/34/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord 2 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

