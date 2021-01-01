OnePlus Nord 2 5G Display 80 Performance 87 Battery 79 Camera 62 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 369 USD

80 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 624 nits

56 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.8%

87 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 812 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2792

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11.3

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:24 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:02 hr Talk (3G) 24:55 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord 2 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network HSDPA B1/2/4/5/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/32/34/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 369 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord 2 5G may differ by country or region