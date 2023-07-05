Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord 3 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord 3 vs Nord 2 5G

77 out of 100
OnePlus Nord 3
VS
66 out of 100
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
OnePlus Nord 3
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Delivers 77% higher peak brightness (1125 against 635 nits)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 670K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 10% higher pixel density (451 vs 410 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 65W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord 2 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord 3 +77%
1125 nits
Nord 2 5G
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 159.12 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.31 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord 3 +4%
89.5%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max clock 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 886 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2 5G
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2 5G
2804
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord 3 +51%
1012005
Nord 2 5G
670778
CPU 256481 186770
GPU 385188 232801
Memory 177993 114516
UX 184752 131863
Total score 1012005 670778
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2 5G
4197
Max surface temperature - 50.7 °C
Stability - 70%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4197
Web score - 6794
Video editing - 5354
Photo editing - 14793
Data manipulation - 9112
Writing score - 10518
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:40 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 13:28 hr 13:49 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 93 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Nord 3
31:56 hr
Nord 2 5G +1%
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord 3
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 July 2021
Release date July 2023 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 3 is definitely a better buy.

