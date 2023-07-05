Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus Nord 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on July 5, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.