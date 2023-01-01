Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord 3: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3
  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 193.5 grams (6.83 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
70
Performance
78
Gaming
77
Battery
78
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
77

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord 3

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
1125 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1012005
CPU 256481
GPU 385188
Memory 177993
UX 184752
Total score 1012005
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:40 hr
Watching video 13:28 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr
Standby 93 hr
General battery life
31:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord 3
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 19
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/66/B38/39/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (5 votes)

Competitors

1. Nord 2 5G vs Nord 3
2. OnePlus 11R vs Nord 3
3. Nord CE 3 Lite vs Nord 3
4. Ace 2V vs Nord 3
5. Nord 2T vs Nord 3
6. Vivo V27 vs Nord 3
7. 11 Pro Plus vs Nord 3
8. OnePlus 10R vs Nord 3
9. iQOO Neo 7 vs Nord 3
10. Edge 40 vs Nord 3
11. Poco F5 vs Nord 3
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский