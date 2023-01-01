OnePlus Nord 3 Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 1125 nits

Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Max clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:40 hr Watching video 13:28 hr Gaming 05:20 hr Standby 93 hr General battery life 31:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord 3 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 19 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/66/B38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 80 W

