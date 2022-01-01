Oppo A96 Display 74 Performance 46 Battery 84 Camera 60 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

74 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 483 nits

58 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84%

46 Performance All specs and test Oppo A96 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1100 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 386 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1592 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 279630 CPU 82317 GPU 49192 Memory 75563 UX 71143 Total score 279630

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A96 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41 5G support No

62 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

