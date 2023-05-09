Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A98 vs Oppo A96 – which one to choose?

Oppo A98 vs Oppo A96

65 out of 100
Oppo A98
VS
57 out of 100
Oppo A96
Oppo A98
Oppo A96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo A98 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A98
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (398K versus 276K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 886 and 383 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Oppo A98 and Oppo A96 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Oppo A98
88*
Oppo A96
85*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Oppo A98
65*
Oppo A96
57*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A98
vs
Oppo A96

Display

Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A98 +3%
86.5%
Oppo A96
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A98 and Oppo A96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A98 +131%
886
Oppo A96
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A98 +28%
2020
Oppo A96
1577
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A98 +44%
398995
Oppo A96
276834
CPU 120237 82317
GPU 98127 49192
Memory 73621 75563
UX 108428 71143
Total score 398995 276834
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A98 +172%
1215
Oppo A96
447
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1215 447
Web score 6498 6172
Video editing 3805 3676
Photo editing 15976 14362
Data manipulation 6883 5925
Writing score 12046 8461
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 13.1 ColorOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 March 2022
Release date May 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A98 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
