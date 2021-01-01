Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X3 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro
Display
96
Performance
97
Battery
75
Camera
71
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X3 Pro
96

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4%
PWM 362 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
83

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
97

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
911
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3292
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
656169
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.2
OS size 19.1 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:25 hr
Talk (3G)
22:57 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X3 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network UMTC 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X3 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro
2. OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Oppo Find X3 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro
5. Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro
6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo Find X3 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Oppo Find X3 Pro
8. Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Oppo Find X3 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish