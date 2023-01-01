Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X6 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X6 Pro

  • Screen: 6.82" AMOLED - 1440 x 3168
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 218 grams (7.69 oz)

Review

Display
98
Performance
94
Battery
93
Camera
70
Connectivity
95
NanoReview score
86

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X6 Pro
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.82 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 510 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 218 g (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green, Brown
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
94

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4936
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1316483
CPU 278004
GPU 570900
Memory 255236
UX 205992
Total score 1316483
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X6 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2.8x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 21 mm
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X6 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (16 votes)

Write a comment

Promotion
