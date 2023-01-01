Oppo Find X6 Pro Screen: 6.82" AMOLED - 1440 x 3168

6.82" AMOLED - 1440 x 3168 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)

3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 218 grams (7.69 oz)

Review Display 98 Performance 94 Battery 93 Camera 70 Connectivity 95 NanoReview score 86

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.82 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 510 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

82 Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90%

94 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1496 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4936 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1316483 CPU 278004 GPU 570900 Memory 255236 UX 205992 Total score 1316483 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 4th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X6 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 21 mm Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

95 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X6 Pro may differ by country or region