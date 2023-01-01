Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Screen: 6.82" AMOLED - 1440 x 3168
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 218 grams (7.69 oz)
Review
Display
98
Performance
94
Battery
93
Camera
70
Connectivity
95
NanoReview score
86
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X6 Pro
98
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|510 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|2500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|218 g (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Brown
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
94
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4936
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1316483
|CPU
|278004
|GPU
|570900
|Memory
|255236
|UX
|205992
|Total score
|1316483
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 4th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
93
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.8x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|21 mm
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
95
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X6 Pro may differ by country or region