Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus

Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
Display
88
Performance
56
Battery
84
Camera
65
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
76

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%
56

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
501237
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 10 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (10 votes)

