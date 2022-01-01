Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Display 88 Performance 56 Battery 84 Camera 65 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

76 Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%

56 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2032 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 501237

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 10 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10 Pro Plus may differ by country or region