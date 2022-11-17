Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.