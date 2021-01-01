Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 8 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Display
70
Performance
55
Battery
79
Camera
61
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
70

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
508 nits
47

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
55

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
484
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1605
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
294378
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 8 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
5G support No
72

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 8 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

