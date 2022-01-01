Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Realme 10

Оппо Реалми 8 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 347K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 114 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8 Pro +4%
633 nits
Realme 10
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
Realme 10 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
569
Realme 10 +1%
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
1690
Realme 10 +4%
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro
347591
Realme 10 +14%
396600
CPU 108066 107702
GPU 87170 92725
Memory 59733 91328
UX 91561 104674
Total score 347591 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1050 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8979 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 119 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Realme 8 Pro
37:28 hr
Realme 10 +3%
38:25 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (48th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB
Realme 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2022
Release date March 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

