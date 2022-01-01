Samsung Galaxy A03 Display 60 Performance 22 Battery 73 Camera 51 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date January 2022

60 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% Max. Brightness 404 nits

52 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Max. clock 1600 MHz Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 179604 CPU 59385 GPU 26274 Memory 34858 UX 59038 Total score 179604

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 OS size 13.5 GB

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A03 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800 3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

