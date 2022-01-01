Samsung Galaxy A03
Display
60
Performance
22
Battery
73
Camera
51
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A03
60
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
Max. Brightness
404 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
22
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
179604
|CPU
|59385
|GPU
|26274
|Memory
|34858
|UX
|59038
|Total score
|179604
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|13.5 GB
73
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
51
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
|3G network
|UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|No
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A03 may differ by country or region