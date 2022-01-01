Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A03: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung Galaxy A03
Display
60
Performance
22
Battery
73
Camera
51
NanoReview score
54
Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A03
60

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%
Max. Brightness
404 nits
52

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
179604
CPU 59385
GPU 26274
Memory 34858
UX 59038
Total score 179604
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A03
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A03 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

