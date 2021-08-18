Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A03 VS Samsung Galaxy A03s Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (489 against 404 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 121K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 180 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price Samsung Galaxy A03 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM 806 Hz - Response time 43 ms - Contrast 1126:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A03s +21% 489 nits Galaxy A03 404 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03s 81.8% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Samsung Exynos 7884B Max. clock 2350 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03s 180 Galaxy A03 +33% 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03s 895 Galaxy A03 +1% 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03s 121158 Galaxy A03 +48% 179604 CPU 36930 59385 GPU 15632 26274 Memory 29149 34858 UX 38919 59038 Total score 121158 179604

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 13.2 GB 13.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A03s 86.5 dB Galaxy A03 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2021 November 2021 Release date August 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.