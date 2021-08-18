Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A03
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (489 against 404 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 121K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 180 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
18
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|93.9%
|-
|PWM
|806 Hz
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1126:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Samsung Exynos 7884B
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Galaxy A03 +33%
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
895
Galaxy A03 +1%
907
|CPU
|36930
|59385
|GPU
|15632
|26274
|Memory
|29149
|34858
|UX
|38919
|59038
|Total score
|121158
|179604
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|13.2 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (15% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:38 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
20:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:52 hr
Talk (3G)
29:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|November 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.
