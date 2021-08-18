Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A03

VS
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (489 against 404 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 121K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 180 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM 806 Hz -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1126:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s +21%
489 nits
Galaxy A03
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s
81.8%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Samsung Exynos 7884B
Max. clock 2350 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
180
Galaxy A03 +33%
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s
895
Galaxy A03 +1%
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s
121158
Galaxy A03 +48%
179604
CPU 36930 59385
GPU 15632 26274
Memory 29149 34858
UX 38919 59038
Total score 121158 179604
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 13.2 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (15% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:38 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A03s
20:03 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A03s
15:52 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A03s
29:55 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB
Galaxy A03
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 November 2021
Release date August 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
