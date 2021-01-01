Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Display
62
Performance
43
Battery
85
Camera
55
NanoReview score
63
Category Budget
Announced December 2021
Release date December 2021
Launch price ~ 204 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%
55

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.1%
43

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1725
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
243734
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A13 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced December 2021
Release date December 2021
Launch price ~ 204 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A13 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A12
2. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A32
3. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A22
4. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A22 5G
5. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A22s 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish