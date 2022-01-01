Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 137K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (497 against 398 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 81.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Galaxy A13 5G +25%
497 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +5%
85%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
239
Galaxy A13 5G +94%
463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Galaxy A13 5G +29%
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20
137965
Galaxy A13 5G +78%
245455
CPU 48062 -
GPU 20723 -
Memory 31990 -
UX 37339 -
Total score 137965 245455
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 85% -
Graphics test 1 FPS -
Graphics score 324 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 December 2021
Release date March 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is definitely a better buy.

