Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22
Display
67
Performance
32
Battery
78
Camera
68
NanoReview score
63
Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 206 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A22
67

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 274 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
59

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
32

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1241
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A22
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
5G support No
93

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 206 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A22 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

