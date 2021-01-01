Samsung Galaxy A22 Display 67 Performance 32 Battery 78 Camera 68 NanoReview score 63 Category Budget Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 206 USD

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 274 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

59 Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

32 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 289 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1241

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A22 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 5G support No

93 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 206 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

