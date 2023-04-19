Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A22
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 224K)
- Delivers 70% higher peak brightness (1022 against 602 nits)
- 45% higher pixel density (396 vs 274 PPI)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (43:08 vs 39:25 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 378 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
23
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|390 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|84.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|140.9%
|PWM
|-
|127 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +50%
566
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +32%
1818
1378
|CPU
|103750
|68025
|GPU
|84782
|46024
|Memory
|76824
|41055
|UX
|93483
|67687
|Total score
|360788
|224664
|Max surface temperature
|-
|47.5 °C
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|1235
|682
|Web score
|8027
|5374
|Video editing
|5566
|5667
|Photo editing
|15535
|10810
|Data manipulation
|7389
|6643
|Writing score
|12256
|6163
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|26.7 GB
|18.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:29 hr
|2:20 hr
|Web browsing
|15:31 hr
|14:47 hr
|Watching video
|16:27 hr
|15:49 hr
|Gaming
|06:06 hr
|05:52 hr
|Standby
|155 hr
|130 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (14th and 33rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2023
|June 2021
|Release date
|April 2023
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.
