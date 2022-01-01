Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Display
83
Performance
56
Battery
84
Camera
65
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
83

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
53

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
56

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2033
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A23 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2022
Release date September 2022
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A23 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G or A23 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 or A23 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or A23 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G or A23 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 or A23 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G or A23 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or A23 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy F23 or A23 5G

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish