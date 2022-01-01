Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Display 83 Performance 56 Battery 84 Camera 65 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

83 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

53 Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%

56 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 678 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2033

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A23 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022 SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A23 5G may differ by country or region