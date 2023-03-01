Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs A23 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 302K)

72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 302K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% Response time - 22 ms Contrast - 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A54 5G 81.4% Galaxy A23 5G +1% 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:53 hr Watching video - 14:37 hr Gaming - 05:40 hr Standby - 134 hr General battery life Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A23 5G 38:04 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.