Samsung Galaxy A40
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A40

71 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 437 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% Display tests RGB color space 142.6% PWM 245 Hz Response time 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 542 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%

32 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 1770 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1365 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4128 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 265 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 956 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 108644 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 123188

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 14.6 GB

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3100 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:05 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:58 hr Talk (3G) 20:38 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A40 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 5984 x 4140 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A40 may differ by country or region