Samsung Galaxy A40

Display
71
Performance
32
Battery
59
Camera
53
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A40
Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6%
PWM 245 Hz
Response time 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%
Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1365
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4128
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
108644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
123188
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 14.6 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A40
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A40 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (790 votes)

