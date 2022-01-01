Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs A33 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 140K)
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (32:05 vs 23:20 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (727 against 544 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 3-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 548 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 98.3%
PWM 245 Hz 366 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A40
544 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +34%
727 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G68
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Galaxy A33 5G +175%
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
959
Galaxy A33 5G +98%
1897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40
140073
Galaxy A33 5G +178%
388832
CPU 46590 102701
GPU 20362 109820
Memory 28369 71863
UX 45229 107363
Total score 140073 388832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A40
404
Galaxy A33 5G +459%
2258
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 404 2258
PCMark 3.0 score - 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 14.6 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:04 hr 10:26 hr
Watching video 09:20 hr 15:03 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 80 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A40
23:20 hr
Galaxy A33 5G +38%
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Galaxy A33 5G +7%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2022
Release date April 2019 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (33.3%)
8 (66.7%)
Total votes: 12

