Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Display
88
Performance
49
Battery
85
Camera
75
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
88

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
67

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.4%
49

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68
GPU clock 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1881
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A53 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A53 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

