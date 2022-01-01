Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Display 88 Performance 49 Battery 85 Camera 75 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

88 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

67 Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%

49 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 GPU clock 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 737 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1881

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A53 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A53 5G may differ by country or region