Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Display 87 Performance 63 Battery 85 Camera 75 NanoReview score 77 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

87 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

69 Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87%

63 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 782 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2921

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A73 5G Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

94 Sound Speakers Stereo Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A73 5G may differ by country or region