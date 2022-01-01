Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Display
87
Performance
63
Battery
85
Camera
75
NanoReview score
77
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
87
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
69
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87%
63
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2921
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
75
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
94
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A73 5G may differ by country or region