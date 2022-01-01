Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Display
87
Performance
63
Battery
85
Camera
75
NanoReview score
77
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
87

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
69

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87%
63

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2921
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A73 5G
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
94

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A73 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (9 votes)

