Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs A54 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 81.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A73 5G +7% 87% Galaxy A54 5G 81.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 36.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 March 2023 Release date April 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, as it has better expert reviews.