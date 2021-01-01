Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Display
95
Performance
91
Battery
85
Camera
86
NanoReview score
89
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
95
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|496 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
1013 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
87
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.7%
91
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4769
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12444
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
511344
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 41st place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|34.7 GB
85
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
23:55 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 87th place
86
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
106
Generic camera score
12
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.8 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.319 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.557 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may differ by country or region