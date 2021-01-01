Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Display 95 Performance 91 Battery 85 Camera 86 NanoReview score 89 Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 1250 USD

95 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.9 inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 496 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.9% PWM 245 Hz Response time 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 1013 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

87 Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.7%

91 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4769 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12444 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 933 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2795 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 511344 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 41st place

67 Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 34.7 GB

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:20 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:21 hr Talk (3G) 23:55 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 87th place

86 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 122 Video quality 106 Generic camera score 12

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 1250 USD SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

