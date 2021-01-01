Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Display
95
Performance
91
Battery
85
Camera
86
NanoReview score
89
Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
95

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 496 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9%
PWM 245 Hz
Response time 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
1013 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
87

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.7%
91

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4769
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12444
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
511344
67

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0
OS size 34.7 GB
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (43% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
23:55 hr
86

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
122
Video quality
106
Generic camera score
12
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.319 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.557 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (157 votes)

