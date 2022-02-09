Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) vs Note 20 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 1028 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1177 and 958 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 500 ppi 496 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) +72% 1767 nits Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1028 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) 90% Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2% 91.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 34.7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 August 2020 Release date February 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos). It has a better display, performance, and battery life.