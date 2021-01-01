Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Display
80
Performance
79
Battery
78
Camera
79
NanoReview score
79
Category Flagship
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 962 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
80

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5%
PWM 235 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
80

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
79

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4481
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10515
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
340593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
396632
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 46.5 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:53 hr
Talk (3G)
22:00 hr
79

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S10 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3)
95

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S10 Plus may differ by country or region

