Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 962 USD

80 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 522 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% PWM 235 Hz Response time 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 793 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

80 Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

79 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4481 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10515 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2468 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 340593 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 396632 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 92nd place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 46.5 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:49 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:53 hr Talk (3G) 22:00 hr

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S10 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 114 Video quality 97 Generic camera score 109

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B13(700), B17(700), B18(800), B19(800), B20(800), B25(1900), B26(850), B28(700), B32(1500), B66(AWS-3)

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 962 USD SAR (head) 0.516 W/kg SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

