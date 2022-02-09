Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) vs S10 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 121% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 799 nits)

Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 53 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 500 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.5% PWM - 235 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) +121% 1767 nits Galaxy S10 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) +3% 90% Galaxy S10 Plus 87.5%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.0 OS size - 46.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 109

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 February 2019 Release date February 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.516 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos) is definitely a better buy.