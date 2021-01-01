Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Display
88
Performance
90
Battery
88
Camera
81
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
88

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7%
PWM 227 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
72

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
90

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
895
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3228
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
565699
67

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1
OS size 25.6 GB
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
33:37 hr
81

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66, 71
5G support Yes
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

