Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs S20 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (746K versus 653K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 904 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.7% PWM - 227 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy S20 FE 5G 829 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1% 85.3% Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 3.1 OS size - 25.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Galaxy S20 FE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.