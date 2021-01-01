Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Display 90 Performance 97 Battery 98 Camera 76 NanoReview score 87 Category Flagship Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

90 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1298 nits

74 Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.3%

97 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1098 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3251 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 696353 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 5th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

98 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S21 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2L2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76" (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

95 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 1125 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S21 Plus may differ by country or region