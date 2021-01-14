Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs S21 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Weighs 23 grams less

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 6.2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 Plus 888 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 Plus +4% 88.3% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.0 OS size 27.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S21 Plus 116 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 Plus 87.8 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date February 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.