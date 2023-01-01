Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Screen: 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED - 1812 x 2176

7.6" Dynamic AMOLED - 1812 x 2176 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)

3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Battery: 4400 mAh

4400 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 253 grams (8.92 oz)

Review Display 85 Camera 81 Performance 100 Gaming 100 * Battery 81 * Connectivity 95 NanoReview Score 86 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels PPI 374 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 129.9 mm (5.11 inches) Thickness 6.1 mm (0.24 inches) Weight 253 g (8.92 oz) Waterproof IPX8 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%

Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3360 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1

Battery Capacity 4400 mAh Max charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/1.8 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

