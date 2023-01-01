Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Screen: 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED - 1812 x 2176
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 4400 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 253 grams (8.92 oz)

Review

Display
85
Camera
81
Performance
100
Gaming
100*
Battery
81*
Connectivity
95
NanoReview Score
86*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels
PPI 374 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 129.9 mm (5.11 inches)
Thickness 6.1 mm (0.24 inches)
Weight 253 g (8.92 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
91.1%

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh
Max charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.8
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may differ by country or region

