Tecno Camon 19 Display 70 Performance 26 Battery 78 Camera 61 NanoReview score 59 Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022

70 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.6%

56 Design and build Height 166.63 mm (6.56 inches) Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 88.6%

26 Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 19 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 352 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1265 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 200223

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM HIOS 8.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 19 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 19 may differ by country or region