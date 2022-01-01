Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 19 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Display
83
Performance
41
Battery
78
Camera
70
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2%
55

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.2%
41

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1600
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
335194
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Camon 19 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 19 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Zero X Pro
3. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Tecno Camon 18 Premier
6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 VIP
7. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
8. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Tecno Camon 19
9. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Tecno Camon 19 Neo

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish