Tecno Camon 19 Pro Display 83 Performance 41 Battery 78 Camera 70 Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.2%

55 Design and build Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 88.2%

41 Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 510 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1600 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 335194

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM HIOS 8.6

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 19 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

