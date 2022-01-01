Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Display
83
Performance
41
Battery
78
Camera
70
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
83
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
55
Design and build
|Height
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.2%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1600
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
335194
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|HIOS 8.6
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 24 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 19 Pro may differ by country or region