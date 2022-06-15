Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 19 Pro vs Camon 19 – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Camon 19

Текно Камон 19 Про
VS
Текно Камон 19
Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Tecno Camon 19

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Camon 19 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on June 15, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 200K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 352 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 19 Pro
vs
Camon 19

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 88.6%

Design and build

Height 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) 166.63 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) 74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 19 Pro
88.2%
Camon 19
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Tecno Camon 19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +45%
510
Camon 19
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 19 Pro +26%
1600
Camon 19
1265
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Camon 19 Pro +67%
335194
Camon 19
200223
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM HIOS 8.6 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 9000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 June 2022
Release date July 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Tecno Camon 18 Premier
4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 Pro
5. Tecno Camon 19 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
6. Tecno Camon 19 vs Samsung Galaxy A23
7. Tecno Camon 19 vs Infinix Note 12
8. Tecno Camon 19 vs Tecno Pova 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish