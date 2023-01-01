Tecno Camon 20 Pro Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 190 grams (6.7 oz)

Review Display 85 Camera 64 Performance 44 Gaming 32 Battery 85 * Connectivity 74 NanoReview Score 66 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 20 Pro

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

Performance All specs and test Tecno Camon 20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1847 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1244 Web score 9347 Video editing 6454 Photo editing 25852 Data manipulation 6600 Writing score 13017 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM HIOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Camon 20 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7"

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 20 Pro may differ by country or region