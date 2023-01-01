Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Camon 20 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Camon 20 Pro

  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 190 grams (6.7 oz)

Review

Display
85
Camera
64
Performance
44
Gaming
32
Battery
85*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
66*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Camon 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1847
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1244
Web score 9347
Video editing 6454
Photo editing 25852
Data manipulation 6600
Writing score 13017
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Camon 20 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

