Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Tecno Pova 5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on June 29, 2023, against the Tecno Camon 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 5
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 20 Pro
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 29.4 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Pova 5 and Camon 20 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pova 5
vs
Camon 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 168.61 mm (6.64 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.61 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 219.4 g (7.74 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pova 5
84.5%
Camon 20 Pro +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pova 5
557
Camon 20 Pro +2%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pova 5
1824
Camon 20 Pro +1%
1844
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pova 5
n/a
Camon 20 Pro
1243
Web score - 9109
Video editing - 6454
Photo editing - 25951
Data manipulation - 6583
Writing score - 13206
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 HIOS 13

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2023 May 2023
Release date July 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 5. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 20 Pro.

