Tecno Spark 10
- Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G37
- Camera: 2 (50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)
Review
Display
62
Camera
48
Performance
20
Gaming
13
Battery
72*
Connectivity
67
NanoReview Score
50*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 10
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
Design and build
|Height
|163.89 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.39 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
957
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
140898
|CPU
|36110
|GPU
|27935
|Memory
|34961
|UX
|40729
|Total score
|140898
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 10 may differ by country or region