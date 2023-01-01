Tecno Spark 10 Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612

6.6" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612 SoC: MediaTek Helio G37

MediaTek Helio G37 Camera: 2 (50 MP)

2 (50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)

Review Display 62 Camera 48 Performance 20 Gaming 13 Battery 72 * Connectivity 67 NanoReview Score 50 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 10

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

Design and build Height 163.89 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.39 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

Performance All specs and test Tecno Spark 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~56 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 182 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 957 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 140898 CPU 36110 GPU 27935 Memory 34961 UX 40729 Total score 140898 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1600 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM HIOS 12

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Spark 10 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 18 W

