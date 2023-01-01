Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Spark 10: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Spark 10

Tecno Spark 10
  • Screen: 6.6" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G37
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 202 grams (7.13 oz)

Review

Display
62
Camera
48
Performance
20
Gaming
13
Battery
72*
Connectivity
67
NanoReview Score
50*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 10

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

Design and build

Height 163.89 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.39 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Spark 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~56 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
957
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
140898
CPU 36110
GPU 27935
Memory 34961
UX 40729
Total score 140898
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 12

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Spark 10
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (3 votes)

