Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Spark 10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 140K)
- 48% higher pixel density (395 vs 267 PPI)
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 362 and 182 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
48
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
26
20
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
19
13
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|84.7%
Design and build
|Height
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|163.89 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|75.39 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 g (7.34 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~56 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 Pro +99%
362
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 Pro +42%
1359
957
|CPU
|67348
|36110
|GPU
|58376
|27935
|Memory
|49399
|34961
|UX
|79642
|40729
|Total score
|256830
|140898
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 12.6
|HIOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:48 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|12:12 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:16 hr
|-
|Standby
|117 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|8190 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
|Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
