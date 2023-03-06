Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 10 Pro vs Spark 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 140K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (395 vs 267 PPI)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 362 and 182 points

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Spark 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10 Pro
vs
Spark 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.7%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 10 Pro
522 nits
Spark 10
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 163.89 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.39 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10 Pro +1%
85.6%
Spark 10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Tecno Spark 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~56 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 Pro +99%
362
Spark 10
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 Pro +42%
1359
Spark 10
957
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10 Pro +82%
256830
Spark 10
140898
CPU 67348 36110
GPU 58376 27935
Memory 49399 34961
UX 79642 40729
Total score 256830 140898
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12.6 HIOS 12

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 12:32 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Spark 10 Pro
33:40 hr
Spark 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.45 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

