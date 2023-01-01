Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V27: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V27

Vivo V27
  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Mediatek Dimensity 7200
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 180 grams (6.35 oz)

Review

Display
90
Performance
50
Battery
81
Camera
72
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
71

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
64

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
50

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V27 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200
Max clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4
GPU clock 1130 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
848
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2281
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
612165
CPU 155165
GPU 197878
Memory 117814
UX 144422
Total score 612165
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V27
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V27 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo V27 and V27 Pro
2. Vivo V27 and Vivo V25
3. Vivo V27 and OnePlus 11R
4. Vivo V27 and Phone (1)
5. Vivo V27 and Nord 2T
6. Vivo V27 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
7. Vivo V27 and Reno 8
8. Vivo V27 and Reno 8T 5G
9. Vivo V27 and iQOO Neo 7
10. Vivo V27 and OnePlus 10R
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

EnglishРусский