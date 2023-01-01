Vivo V27 Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Mediatek Dimensity 7200

Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 4600 mAh

4600 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 180 grams (6.35 oz)

Review Display 90 Performance 50 Battery 81 Camera 72 Connectivity 77 NanoReview score 71

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

64 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%

50 Performance All specs and test Vivo V27 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Max clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clock 1130 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 848 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2281 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 612165 CPU 155165 GPU 197878 Memory 117814 UX 144422 Total score 612165 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V27 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V27 may differ by country or region