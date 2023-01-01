Vivo V27
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Mediatek Dimensity 7200
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4600 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 180 grams (6.35 oz)
Review
Display
90
Performance
50
Battery
81
Camera
72
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
71
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V27
90
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
64
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
50
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 7200
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC4
|GPU clock
|1130 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
848
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2281
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
612165
|CPU
|155165
|GPU
|197878
|Memory
|117814
|UX
|144422
|Total score
|612165
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
81
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
72
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM850/900/1800/1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V27 may differ by country or region