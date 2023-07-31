Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V29 vs Vivo V27 – which one to choose?

Vivo V29 vs Vivo V27

77 out of 100
Vivo V29
VS
71 out of 100
Vivo V27
Vivo V29
Vivo V27

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Vivo V27, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 17% higher pixel density (453 vs 388 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 66W)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 7200
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V29 and Vivo V27 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V29
vs
Vivo V27

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V29
n/a
Vivo V27
1051 nits

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 180 g (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29
90.8%
Vivo V27
90.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V29 and Vivo V27 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mediatek Dimensity 7200
Max clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 490 MHz 1130 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V29
n/a
Vivo V27
880
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V29
n/a
Vivo V27
2392
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V29
n/a
Vivo V27
610555
CPU - 155497
GPU - 194726
Memory - 117844
UX - 145763
Total score - 610555
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V29
n/a
Vivo V27
4168
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4168
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:14 hr
Watching video - 18:19 hr
Gaming - 05:22 hr
Standby - 114 hr
General battery life
Vivo V29
n/a
Vivo V27
39:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.64 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 March 2023
Release date September 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V29. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V29 or Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
2. Vivo V29 or Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
3. Vivo V29 or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
4. Vivo V29 or Huawei Nova 11 Pro
5. Vivo V29 or OnePlus Nord 3
6. Vivo V27 or Oppo Reno 8T 5G
7. Vivo V27 or Vivo V27 Pro
8. Vivo V27 or Vivo V25
9. Vivo V27 or OnePlus Nord 2T
10. Vivo V27 or Oppo Reno 8
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский