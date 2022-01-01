Vivo X90 Pro Display 93 Performance 100 Battery 92 Camera 80 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X90 Pro

93 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 453 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

82 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 214.9 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

100 Performance All specs and test Vivo X90 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Max. clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1485 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5132 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1282357 AnTuTu Benchmark Results - 2nd place

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 4870 mAh Charge power 120 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the X90 Pro Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 108° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

92 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X90 Pro may differ by country or region