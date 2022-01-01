Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X90 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X90 Pro
93

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 214.9 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
100

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Max. clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5132
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1282357
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4870 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X90 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X90 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

