Xiaomi 11T Display 89 Performance 84 Battery 85 Camera 65 NanoReview score 79 Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 454 USD

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 815 nits

75 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

84 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 883 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2786 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 610413 AnTuTu 9 Rating - 88th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 11T Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/B38/40/41/42/66 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 454 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

