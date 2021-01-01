Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 11T: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T
Display
89
Performance
84
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
79
Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 454 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 11T
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
815 nits
75

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
84

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
883
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2786
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
610413
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 88th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 11T
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/B38/40/41/42/66
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 454 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 11T may differ by country or region

